BRIEF-India's Finolex Cables Sept-qtr profit down nearly 5 pct
November 7, 2017 / 10:28 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Finolex Cables Sept-qtr profit down nearly 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Finolex Cables Ltd:

* Sept quarter profit 996.7 million rupees versus 1.05 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 6.88 billion rupees versus 6.14 billion rupees last year

* Post GST, revenue growth was negatively impacted in elctrical wires, fans, water heaters, switches and switch gears ‍​

* Implementation of RERA had negative impact on growth in real estate businesses and on co’s volumes in these areas ‍​

Source text - bit.ly/2AmIxsV

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
