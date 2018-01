Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* INDIA‘S CHIEF ECON ADVISER SAYS GENERAL ELECTION SHOULD NOT LEAD TO POPULISM- ET NOW

* INDIA‘S CHIEF ECON ADVISER SAYS NEED TO MAINTAIN MACRO STABILITY BOTH ON FISCAL, INFLATION OF PARAMOUNT IMPORTANCE - ET NOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Malini Menon)