Feb 16 (Reuters) - Flemingo Travel Retail Ltd:

* FLEMINGO TRAVEL RETAIL LTD FILES FOR IPO

* IPO INCLUDES FRESH ISSUE OF SHARES WORTH UP TO 24.23 BILLION RUPEES

* IPO INCLUDES OFFER FOR SALE OF UP TO 1.1 MILLION SHARES BY SELLING SHAREHOLDER Source text - bit.ly/2GiBmEm