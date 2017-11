Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd:

* Sept quarter net profit 86.9 million rupees versus profit 76.3 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 297.8 million rupees versus 306 million rupees year ago

* Says re-appoints Manhar Gandhi and Bhupatrai Gandhi as managing directors