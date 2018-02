Feb 19 (Reuters) - Gayatri Projects Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES REORGANIZATION OF ITS ENERGY INVESTMENTS HELD BY UNITS GAYATRI ENERGY VENTURES ALONG WITH SEMBCORP UTILITIES ​

* GEVPL TRANSFERS 12 PERCENT STAKE IN SEMBCORP GAYATRI POWER TO THERMAL POWERTECH CORP INDIA