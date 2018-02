Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gayatri Projects Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 465.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 141.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 9.04 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.20 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* GAYATRI PROJECTS - TOOK NOTE OF SALE OF CCCPS IN GAYATRI HI-TECH HOTELS AT CONSIDERATION OF 392.8 MILLION RUPEES