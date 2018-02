Jan 31 (Reuters) - GHCL Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 711.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 805.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 7.18 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 6.61 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED RE-APPOINTMENT OF RAMAN CHOPRA AS CFO Source text: bit.ly/2DZdRCK Further company coverage: