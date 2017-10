Oct 3 (Reuters) - Godrej Agrovet Ltd

* To raise 3.41 billion rupees ($52 million) from 25 IPO anchor investors at 460 rupees per share

* To allot 7.4 mln shares to anchor investors Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2fGQ6BB NOTE: Godrej Agrovet sets price range for IPO Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.4850 Indian rupees) (Mumbai newsroom)