Feb 14 (Reuters) - Grasim Industries Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 5.43 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 7.17 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 152.91 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 95.77 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS APPROVED BROWNFIELD EXPANSION OF VSF CAPACITY AT VILAYAT FOR FRESH CAPEX COMMITMENT OF 35.23 BILLION RUPEES