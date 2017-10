Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

* June quarter net profit 1.53 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 1.32 billion rupees

* Says board approved equity investment of 11 pct in Swan LNG Pvt. Ltd

* June quarter income 3.13 billion rupees versus 2.73 billion rupees last year