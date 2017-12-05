FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Siemens
December 5, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Siemens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd:

Dec 5 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd:

* HCL TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SIEMENS ON INDUSTRY 4.0 SOLUTIONS Source text - HCL Technologies(HCL), a leading global IT services company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Siemens on Industry 4.0 solutions, with a strategic collaboration on the Siemens Industry Software Suite. The global partnership with Siemens on Mindsphere, a cloud-based open Internet of Things (IoT) operating system, comprises technology, application development, connectivity solutions, system integration and go-to-market strategy.

