BRIEF-India's HDFC Bank exec: have seen healthy growth in both wholesale and retail loans

July 24 (Reuters) - India's HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar says:
* Have seen healthy growth in both wholesale and retail loans
* Not too much greenfield CAPEX led loan demand but seeing refinancing and working capital related opportunities
* Sees NIM between 4 and 4.3 percent on an annualised basis
* Gross NPA at 1.24 percent certainly at the higher end
* Had exposure to one of the 12 cos being taken to bankruptcy
* That loan is partially sold and remaining fully provided for Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)