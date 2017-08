BRIEF-India's HDFC Bank June-qtr profit up about 20 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd

* June quarter net profit 38.94 billion rupees versus net profit of 32.39 billion rupees year ago

* Hdfc bank ltd consensus forecast for june quarter net profit was 39.38 billion rupees

* June quarter interest earned 186.69 billion rupees versus 165.16 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter provisions 15.59 billion rupees versus 8.67 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter gross NPA 1.24 percent versus 1.05 percent previous quarter

* June quarter net NPA 0.44 percent versus 0.33 percent previous quarter

* Says June quarter core NIM 4.4 percent