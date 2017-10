BRIEF-India's HDFC Bank Sept qtr profit up about 20 pct

Oct 24 (Reuters) - India’s HDFC Bank Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 41.51 billion rupees

* HDFC Bank Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 41.61 billion rupees

* Sept quarter net NPA 0.43 percent versus 0.44 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter interest earned 196.70 billion rupees versus 170.70 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter provisions and contigencies 14.76 billion rupees versus 7.49 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter gross npa 1.26 percent versus 1.24 percent previous quarter

* Says sept quarter core NIM 4.3 percent ‍​

* Co in ongoing discussions with regulator in relation to observations made on implementation of JLF-approved flexbile structuring scheme

* The profit and net NPA alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release off the NSE Source text - bit.ly/2gzG5qk Further company coverage: