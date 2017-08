July 25 (Reuters) - Hero Motocorp Ltd

* June quarter profit after tax 9.14 billion rupees versus profit 8.83 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter total income 87.45 billion rupees versus 81.31 billion rupees year ago

* Hero Motocorp Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 9.15 billion rupees ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: