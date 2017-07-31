BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Hexaware Technologies Ltd:
* June quarter consol profit 1.22 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 1.16 billion rupees
* June quarter consol revenue from operations 9.84 billion rupees
* Consol profit in June quarter last year was 979.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol revenue from operations was 8.70 billion rupees
* Says signed 5 new clients in June quarter
* Says attrition at end of June 2017 was 13.8 percent
* Says headcount stood at 13098 at end of Q2 2017
