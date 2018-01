Jan 29 (Reuters) - Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 701.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 201.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 5 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.91 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* REVISED CAPACITY EXPANSION PLAN FOR MANUFACTURING OF CARBON BLACK TO 60,000 MTPA TO BE UNDERTAKEN IN WEST BENGAL​ Source text:bit.ly/2rI4zWI Further company coverage: