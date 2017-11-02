FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Himadri Speciality Chemical Sept-qtr profit rises
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 2, 2017 / 9:40 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Himadri Speciality Chemical Sept-qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd:

* Sept quarter net profit 511.6 million rupees versus profit of 190.4 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 4.68 billion rupees versus 3.82 billion rupees year ago

* Approves capacity expansion for manufacturing of carbon black by 30,000 MTPA in West Bengal‍​

* Says approved proposal to raise funds via issue of securities worth up to 10 billion rupess

* Approves setting up of manufacturing unit of advance carbon material with annual capacity of 20,000 MT in West Bengal

Source text - bit.ly/2iUqExi

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.