BRIEF-India's Himadri Speciality Chemical Sept-qtr profit rises

* Sept quarter net profit 511.6 million rupees versus profit of 190.4 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 4.68 billion rupees versus 3.82 billion rupees year ago

* Approves capacity expansion for manufacturing of carbon black by 30,000 MTPA in West Bengal‍​

* Says approved proposal to raise funds via issue of securities worth up to 10 billion rupess

* Approves setting up of manufacturing unit of advance carbon material with annual capacity of 20,000 MT in West Bengal

