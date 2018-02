Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hindalco Industries Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 3.77 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 3.21 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 110.23 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 99.15 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2E5GPB3