BRIEF-India's Hindustan Construction Co Sept-qtr profit almost halves

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hindustan Construction Company Ltd :

* Sept quarter profit 116 million rupees versus 230.8 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter income from operations 9.71 billion rupees versus 9.11 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter order book at 215.23 billion rupees

* Volatility in banking sector delayed securing of limits for project working capital and CCEA receivables‍​

* Expect pick up in project execution of order backlog, faster receipt of arbitration award receivables in coming qtrs

* Expect material reduction in finance cost in coming qtrs