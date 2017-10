Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

* June quarter net profit 9.25 billion rupees versus profit of 20.98 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for june quarter profit was 10.28 billion rupees

* June quarter total income 605.45 billion rupees versus 519.36 billion rupees last year

* Says average GRM $5.86 per barrel for June quarter