BRIEF-India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Sept qtr profit more than doubles

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 17.35 billion rupees

* Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 20.58 billion rupees

* Sept quarter income from operations 541.53 billion rupees versus 477.51 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter net profit last year was 7.01 billion rupees

* Average GRM for six months ended sept 30 was $6.75 per bbl versus $5.12 per bbl last year

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the NSE Source text - bit.ly/2jd0DJR Further company coverage: