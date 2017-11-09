FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Sept qtr profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 9, 2017 / 8:51 AM / in a day

BRIEF-India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Sept qtr profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 17.35 billion rupees

* Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 20.58 billion rupees

* Sept quarter income from operations 541.53 billion rupees versus 477.51 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter net profit last year was 7.01 billion rupees

* Average GRM for six months ended sept 30 was $6.75 per bbl versus $5.12 per bbl last year

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the NSE Source text - bit.ly/2jd0DJR Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.