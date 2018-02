Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 19.50 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 15.90 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER PROFIT WAS 15.50 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 628.32 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 554.71 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DECLARED DIVIDEND OF 14.50 RUPEES PER SHARE

* SAYS AVERAGE GRM FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31 $7.51 PER BBL VERSUS $5.57 PER BBL YEAR AGO