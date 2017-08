BRIEF-India's Hindustan Unilever June qtr profit up about 9 pct

July 18 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd

* June quarter net profit 12.83 billion rupees versus profit of 11.74 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 11.74 billion rupees

* June quarter total income 93.35 billion rupees versus 89.10 billion rupees last year

* Says "remain positive on medium term outlook for industry"

* Says in quarter stock pipelines remained low and varied across categories

* Says water business witnessed a muted quarter due to lower trade purchases, destocking before GST implementation Source text - (bit.ly/2vxftvE) Further company coverage: