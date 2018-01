Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hindustan Zinc Ltd:

* SAYS PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REITERATED

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 22.30 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 23.20 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER TOTAL INCOME 62.20 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 59.75 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER MINED METAL PRODUCTION DOWN 13 PERCENT Y-O-Y AT 240 KT