BRIEF-India's Hindustan Zinc Sept qtr profit up about 34 pct
#Markets News
October 23, 2017 / 9:07 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-India's Hindustan Zinc Sept qtr profit up about 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hindustan Zinc Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 25.45 billion rupees versus profit of 19.02 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 53.09 billion rupees versus 35 billion rupees last year

* Declared interim dividend of 2 rupees per share

* Sept quarter mined metal production up 14 percent y-o-y at 219 KT

* Says project capex for year to be around $300 million to $325 mln‍​

* Production guidance reiterated with mined metal to be higher than FY 2017‍​

* Co on track to achieve 1.2 million MTPA mined metal production capacity by FY 2020‍​

* Says exceptional gain of 2.91 billion rupees in quarter Source text - bit.ly/2yHANBv Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
