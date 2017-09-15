BRIEF-India's HPCL aims to invest $9.52 bln in next 5 yrs

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

* India HPCL exec says an environment ministry panel has recommended approval for Barmer project in Rajasthan

* India HPCL exec says aims to invest 610 billion Indian rupees ($9.52 billion)over the next five years

* India HPCL exec says reviewing the possibility of processing U.S. crude

* India HPCl exec says sale of electric vehicles unlikely to impact local petrol, diesel demand for until at least 15 yrs

* India HPCL exec says sees a growth of 8 to 9 percent in local petrol demand in 2017/18, diesel demand growth at about 4-5 percent

* India HPCL exec says sees 2017/18 local jet fuel, LPG demand growth in low double digits Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.1050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)