BRIEF-India's HPCL Exec Says Dec-Qtr Inventory Gains At 14.77 Bln Rupees

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd Exec:

* CO POSTED $9.04/BBL GRM IN DEC QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER INVENTORY GAINS AT 14.77 BILLION RUPEES

* NOT YET STARTED FORMAL TALKS ON INTEGRATION OF HPCL AND MRPL

* TOTAL DEBT AS OF DEC 31 WAS 120 BILLION RUPEES

* JAN OVERALL FUEL SALES GREW 4.6 PERCENT VERSUS 2.6 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* INDIA‘S JAN GASOLINE SALES UP 15.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO, DIESEL SALES UP 14.5 PERCENT

* AIMS TO PROCESS 18 MILLION T CRUDE IN 2018-19

* AIMS TO BUY 3 MILLION T OIL FROM SPOT MARKETS, 11 MILLION T THROUGH TERM DEALS IN 2018/19

* HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORP EXEC SAYS WILL BUY 4 MILLION T OF INDIAN CRUDE IN 2018/19

* PLANS TO IMPORT 2 MILLION T LOW SULPHUR OIL, 12 MILLION T HIGH SULPHUR OIL IN 2018/19 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)