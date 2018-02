BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank Dec Qtr Net Profit Down About 32 Pct

Jan 31 (Reuters) - India’s ICICI Bank Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 16.50 BILLION RUPEES

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER PROFIT WAS 19.54 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 136.65 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 136.18 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 35.70 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 27.13 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER GROSS NPA 7.82 PERCENT VERSUS 7.87 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER NET NPA 4.20 PERCENT VERSUS 4.43 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* SAYS DOMESTIC NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS MAINTAINED ABOVE 3.5 PERCENT IN Q3-2018

* ICICI BANK SAYS NET LOANS TO COS WHOSE FACILITIES HAVE BEEN RESTRUCTURED WERE 18.15 BILLION RUPEES AT DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS 20.29 BILLION RUPEES AT SEPT 30, 2017

* THE PROFIT ALERT WAS FIRST SOURCED FROM NSE AND LATER CONFIRMED FROM A RELEASE ON THE NSE