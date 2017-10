BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank Sept qtr profit down about 34 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 20.58 billion rupees versus net profit of 31.02 billion rupees year ago

* ICICI Bank Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 24.91 billion rupees

* Sept quarter interest earned 135.77 billion rupees versus 136.39 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter provisions and contingencies 45.03 billion rupees versus 70.83 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter gross NPA 7.87 percent versus 7.99 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter net NPA 4.43 percent versus 4.86 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter NIM 3.27 percent versus 3.13 percent last year

* Says sequential increase of 410 bps in provision coverage ratio on non-performing loans for period‍​

* Says sequential increase of 410 bps in provision coverage ratio on non-performing loans for period‍​

* Says net loans to companies whose facilities have been restructured were INR 20.29 billion at Sept 30, 2017 compared to INR 23.70 billion at June 30, 2017‍​