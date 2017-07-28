FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Idea cellular working with phone vendors to make phones affordable: exec
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
#Markets News
July 28, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-India's Idea cellular working with phone vendors to make phones affordable: exec

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - India's Idea Cellular

* Exec says have no intention to subsidize handsets, working with phone vendors to make phones affordable

* Exec says hopeful to launch Volte services in early half of calendar 2018

* Exec says hopeful of government participation to de-stress telecom sector

* Exec says trying to optimize cost to make up for loss of revenue

* Exec says consolidation of market and higher data usage will lead to revenue recovery Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal)

