Jan 30 (Reuters) - IL & FS Investment Managers Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 20.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 15.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 310 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 223.3 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* ABOVE FIGURES ARE CONSOLIDATED Source text - bit.ly/2E0Kgsw Further company coverage: