Feb 12 (Reuters) - IL&FS Engineering And Construction Co Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 3.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 16.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 4.41 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.94 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO