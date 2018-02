Feb 13 (Reuters) - IMP Powers Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 32.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 14.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.05 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.19 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* APPROVES ISSUE OF WARRANTS ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO PROMOTERS Source text - bit.ly/2G87pXA Further company coverage: