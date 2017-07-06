FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Indigo keen to acquire international operations of Air India - exec
July 6, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-India's Indigo keen to acquire international operations of Air India - exec

1 Min Read

    July 6 (Reuters) - 
    * India's Indigo Airlines exec -  Indigo not looking at
acquiring all of Air India's businesses
    * India's Indigo Airlines exec -  Interested in
international operations of Air India, Air India Express
    * India's Indigo Airlines exec -  Do not want to take on
debt and liability of Air India
    * India's Indigo Airlines exec -  Would need to assess if
economically feasible to acquire all operations of Air India
    * India's Indigo Airlines exec -  Will enter international
market with low-cost model
    * India's Indigo Airlines exec - If we were to acquire
international operations of Air India, we will not continue to
operate it the same way
    * India's Indigo Airlines exec - We would first need to see
what the government wants to do with Air India

Source text for Eikon:      
Further company coverage:          

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Rajesh Kumar Singh)

