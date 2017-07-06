FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-India's Indigo not interested in Air India's assets that need to be monetized later
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 6, 2017 / 12:38 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-India's Indigo not interested in Air India's assets that need to be monetized later

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - the biggest assets in Air India are its negotiated routes, employees

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - will give a close look to "all of Air India's operations"

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - joint venture with government on Air India is a difficult proposition

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - we may need to augment purchase of Air India's international operations with additional working capital

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - any transaction on Air India will take at least a year to close

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - if structurally it does not create meaningful cost advantage, does not make sense to acquire Air India's global operations

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - confident to bring down operation cost of Air India drastically

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - would obviously make changes in Air India's employees structure

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - not interested in Air India's assets that we have to monetise later

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - we may participate in buying domestic operations of Air India if government splits them Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.