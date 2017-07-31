FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Indigo says delay in A320neo supply hurting profitability
July 31, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-India's Indigo says delay in A320neo supply hurting profitability

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - India's Indigo

* Exec says continue to have high number of engine removals, sufficient engine replacements not available

* Exec says have had to ground as many as 9 a320neos because of engine issues

* Exec says delay in a320neo deliveries impacting profitability

* Exec says expect to start owning more aircraft, reduce sale and leaseback

* Exec says decision to own more aircraft also impacted by new goods and services tax

* Exec says will revise fleet guidance downwards for end-fy2018, had earlier planned to have 170 aircraft

* Exec says taken steps to cut fuel costs including importing fuel in some cases

* Exec says to issue new shares, ofs to cut promoters' stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aditi Shah)

