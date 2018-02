Feb 9 (Reuters) -

* INDOSTAR CAPITAL FINANCE LIMITED FILES FOR IPO -FILING‍​

* IPO COMPRISES FRESH ISSUE OF SHARES WORTH 7 BILLION RUPEES AND OFFER FOR SALE OF UP TO 20 MILLION SHARES BY SELLING SHAREHOLDERS

* BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE JM FINANCIAL, KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, MORGAN STANLEY INDIA AMONG OTHERS Source text - bit.ly/2H4bgpN