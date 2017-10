BRIEF-India's IndusInd Bank Sept-qtr profit rises 25 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indusind Bank Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 8.80 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.04 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter interest earned 42.08 billion rupees versus 34.86 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter gross NPA 1.08 percent versus 1.09 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter provisions and contigencies 2.94 billion rupees versus 2.14 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter net NPA 0.44 percent versus 0.44 percent previous quarter

* Says proposed deal with Bharat Financial Inclusion still under evaluation