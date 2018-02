BRIEF-India's Infibeam Incorporation Dec Qtr Consol Profit Rises

Feb 14 (Reuters) - India’s Infibeam Incorporation Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 286.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 127.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE​

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 2.13 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.03 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* INFIBEAM INCORPORATION-APPROVED ‍PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF WARRANTS ​TO CORPORATES OTHER THAN PROMOTERS WORTH UP TO 400 MILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2Cl0isp Further company coverage: