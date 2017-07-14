FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Infosys maintains FY 18 revenue forecast at 6.5 pct-8.5 pct in constant currency
#Markets News
July 14, 2017 / 3:39 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-India's Infosys maintains FY 18 revenue forecast at 6.5 pct-8.5 pct in constant currency

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd

* Says FY 18 revenue guidance retained at 6.5%-8.5% in constant currency; FY 18 operating margin guidance retained at 23%-25%

* Gross client additions of 59 in June quarter

* Says appointed Inderpreet Sawhney as group general counsel and chief compliance officer effective July 3

* Net employee reduction was 1,811 in June quarter

* June quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 16.9 percent versus 15.8 percent year ago

* June quarter annualized consolidated employee attrition at 21.0 percent versus 21.0 percent year ago

* Says approved annual compensation of Inderpreet Sawhney

* Says Inderpreet Sawhney's annual cash compensation is $0.90 million

* Says Sandeep Dadlani, president, resigned from co effective July 14 Source text - (bit.ly/2t9sZZH) Further company coverage:

