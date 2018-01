Jan 30 (Reuters) - Intellect Design Arena Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 121.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 160 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED EXTENSION OF TERM OF CFO S SWAMINATHAN TO DEC 31,2018

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 2.71 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.26 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO