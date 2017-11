Oct 31 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd:

* Sept quarter profit 5.52 billion rupees versus profit of 1.40 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 52.91 billion rupees versus 41.67 billion rupees last year

* Says total debt as on Sept 30 was 25.37 billion rupees‍​‍​

* Says FY 2018 y-o-y capacity increase in asks expected to be 19 percent

* Q3‍​ fsical 2018 y-o-y capacity increase in asks expected to be 14 percent Source text: bit.ly/2gYKd7d Further company coverage: