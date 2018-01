Jan 30 (Reuters) - Investment & Precision Castings Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 26.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 9.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 283.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 254.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO