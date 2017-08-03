FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's IOC says co in talks with partners for alternative site for Pacific Northwest LNG terminal
#Markets News
August 3, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-India's IOC says co in talks with partners for alternative site for Pacific Northwest LNG terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd:

* Exec says June quarter inventory losses were at 40.42 billion rupees

* Exec says in talks with partners for alternative site for Pacific Northwest LNG terminal

* Exec says debt as on June 30 at Inr 349.22 billion

* Exec says co sees slight delay in sourcing gas from Camron Lng projects to end 2018

* Exec says co to float a tender in August for high sulphur U.S. oil

* Exec says signed annual deal with Iran to buy 80,000 bpd in 2017-18‍​

* Exec says U.S. crude delivery likely by November

* Exec says co will try for 2 million barrels U.S. Crude in August via tender Further company coverage:

