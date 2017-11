Nov 8 (Reuters) - IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol profit 2.35 billion rupees versus profit of 1.42 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol profit was 1.90 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 11.23 billion rupees versus 12.91 billion rupees last year