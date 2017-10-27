FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's ITC Sept-qtr profit up about 6 pct
October 27, 2017 / 9:34 AM / in a day

BRIEF-India's ITC Sept-qtr profit up about 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd:

* Sept quarter profit 26.40 billion rupees - TV

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 26.44 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income 103.14 billion rupees

* Profit in Sept quarter last year was 25 billion rupees; revenue from operations was 136.17 billion rupees

* The profit and revenue alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange. The revenue from operations number was later confirmed as total income Source text: bit.ly/2lmhURC Further company coverage:

