BRIEF-India's Jammu And Kashmir Bank Ltd - Dec Quarter Net Profit 724.7 Million Rupees Versus Loss Of 4.98 Billion Rupees Last Year

Jammu And Kashmir Bank Ltd:

* INDIA‘S JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LTD - DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 724.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 4.98 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER PROFIT WAS 815.9 MILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 16.83 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 16.50 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 2.50 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 7.26 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER NET NPA 4.29 PERCENT VERSUS 4.76 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER GROSS NPA 10.08 PERCENT VERSUS 10.87 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: