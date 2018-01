Jan 24 (Reuters) - Jindal Saw Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AFTER TAX 962.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 806.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 21.15 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 14.27 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC QUARTER EXCEPTIONAL EXPENSE ITEM OF 302.6 MILLION RUPEES