BRIEF-India's Jindal Steel And Power Dec-Qtr Consol Net Loss Narrows

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Jindal Steel And Power Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS 2.66 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS CONSOL LOSS OF 4.07 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS WAS 3.53 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 70.16 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 58.50 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS STEEL PRODUCTION ROSE 16 PERCENT IN QUARTER TO 0.97 MILLION TONNES

* SAYS PRODUCED 1.39 MILLION TONNES IN QUARTER, ON CONSOL LEVEL, UP 21 PERCENT